The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced a series of injuries to their pitching staff all season. They had high hopes going into the year that their starting pitchers would help them defend the World Series championship they won a year ago.

That could still happen, but the Dodgers are going to need a reversal of form. They just got swept by the cross-town Los Angeles Angels for the second time this season. Pitching injuries have clearly been an issue, but the team has struggled in multiple areas.

While Shohei Ohtani is once again performing like he is the leading candidate for the Most Valuable Player award and has also resumed pitching once again, manager Dave Roberts has seen Mookie Betts struggle at the plate and that has been a major issue for the team.

One of the pitchers the Dodgers are hoping to get back this season is Japanese import Roki Sasaki. When the Dodgers signed him in the offseason, there was a thought that he would become the ace of the staff. However, a shoulder injury has limited him to eight starts this season.

He had his first rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City and he was struggling to find his best form. During the first inning of his rehab assignment, his fastball reached as high as 95 miles per hour and averaged in the 93-94 MPH range. He threw 23 pitches, 14 of which were strikes, while facing seven batters. Sasaki gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk in the frame.

Dodgers pitching staff trying to rebound for final quarter of the season

There are no guarantees that Sasaki will make it back to the Dodgers and play a prominent role for them in the postseason. Manager Dave Roberts has said that the Dodgers would take their 12 best pitchers into the postseason. If Sasaki is one of them, he will pitch in the postseason. If he is not, he won't be on the postseason roster.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the Dodgers best starter this season. He has a 10-8 record in 23 starts. He has a 2.84 earned run average along with 145 strikeouts in 126.2 innings.

Tyler Glasnow has returned from the Injured List and he has made 11 starts this season. He has a 3.08 ERA and has struck out 64 batters in 52.2 innings.

Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw has a 6-2 record in 14 starts. He has a 3.14 ERA and has pitched 71.2 innings.