The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff can't catch a break. On Tuesday, Tony Gonsolin's season came to an end as he will undergo elbow surgery. 

Now, the Dodgers will be without top reliever Brock Stewart due to shoulder inflammation, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. This came before the Dodgers lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, 7-6.

Stewart is placed on the injured list, and the Dodgers are hopeful for Stewart to return as the season goes on. 

Stewart will undergo testing. As a result, the Dodgers' RH reliever Edgardo Henriquez took over and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. 

Afterwards, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the realness of losing Stewart while looking to mold Henriquez into a top reliever. 

“Right now, it’s a big loss,Roberts said.Obviously, he's a big part of what we’re trying to do, so to not have him available hurts. But I’m happy to get Edgardo back here and essentially put him in a leverage position as far as dominating right-hand hitters and see if he could continue to do what he’s done.”

At the trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired Stewart from the Minnesota Twins. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 68-52 and trail the San Diego Padres by a half-game in the National League West. 

Also, they are looking to repeat as World Series champions. 

Can the Dodgers sustain themselves?

The rash of injuries affecting the pitching puts the Dodgers in a difficult position. Granted, they still have one of the best teams in baseball with their high-profile offense of Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts. 

Plus, they have been able to get some good production out of Blake Snell and solid innings from Tyler Glasnow, who have returned from injury. 

However, their bullpen is where games are either won or lost. Right now, Stewart's temporary absence, combined with the lack of depth, makes their path to repeating as champions more difficult. 

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park.
MLB Rumors: Mariners, Dodgers named suitors for Munetaka MurakamiJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) sits in the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman fires reality check amid tie with PadresAlex House ·
Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) is doused after hitting a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium.
Angels survive Shohei Ohtani home run to walk off DodgersJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani extends home run streak with 9th-inning blastAlex House ·
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) out at second base in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium.
Angels pull off insane triple play on Shohei OhtaniAlex House ·
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23) doubles against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers urged to DFA struggling 2025 free agent additionMatty Breisch ·