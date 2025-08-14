The Los Angeles Dodgers are in second place in the National League West as of Thursday. On Wednesday, the Dodgers fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 6-5, as the Angels completed the season sweep in a stunning turn of events.

On July 4, the Dodgers had a commanding nine-game lead over the Padres, but things changed over the past six weeks. The Dodgers have lost seven games in August, and the Padres have just three losses as their trade deadline acquisitions have paid massive dividends.

On Thursday, insider Tom Verducci spoke about the Dodgers' latest struggles during an episode of “Foul Territory.”

“There's something that's just not right with this team,” Verducci said. “They've not played well this year. The thing that jumps out to me, the Dodgers are not a good defensive team…I just don't like the way that they're playing. The offense isn't as good as we thought. The defense isn't as good as we thought, and the pitching isn't as good as we thought.”

Verducci did say the Dodgers have the better talent “top to bottom,” but said the Padres are the “hotter team” at the moment.

The Dodgers' struggles are surprising, and with a three-game series against the Padres, Mookie Betts is only focused on what's ahead.

“We can't make it more than what it is. It's another series in August. Obviously, we all know it's big, and X, Y, and Z, but we can't make it that way. We have to just look at it as the same game as today and play our game and not try to get too high or too low,” Betts said after the loss on Wednesday.

The Dodgers have lost four in a row with three of those coming by one run, so things have been very close for LA despite the frustrating turn of events.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) comes out of the game as a pitcher during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Shohei Ohtani addresses $240M lawsuit after striking out Mike Trout twice in return to Angel Stadium, keeping focus on Dodgers’ season.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani breaks silence on $240 million lawsuitYasmin Edañol ·
Aug 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) looks on in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts downplays Padres series after losing NL West leadZachary Weinberger ·
image thumbnail
Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe’s instant reaction to game-winning hit vs. DodgersBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrate after the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers fans are buzzing after first Shohei Ohtani-Mike Trout MLB matchupBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks off the field during a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Dave Roberts admits surprise at Dodgers’ standings freefallMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on after strikes out during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s brutally honest take on losing NL West leadRexwell Villas ·