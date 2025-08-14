The Los Angeles Dodgers are in second place in the National League West as of Thursday. On Wednesday, the Dodgers fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 6-5, as the Angels completed the season sweep in a stunning turn of events.

On July 4, the Dodgers had a commanding nine-game lead over the Padres, but things changed over the past six weeks. The Dodgers have lost seven games in August, and the Padres have just three losses as their trade deadline acquisitions have paid massive dividends.

On Thursday, insider Tom Verducci spoke about the Dodgers' latest struggles during an episode of “Foul Territory.”

“There's something that's just not right with this team,” Verducci said. “They've not played well this year. The thing that jumps out to me, the Dodgers are not a good defensive team…I just don't like the way that they're playing. The offense isn't as good as we thought. The defense isn't as good as we thought, and the pitching isn't as good as we thought.”

Verducci did say the Dodgers have the better talent “top to bottom,” but said the Padres are the “hotter team” at the moment.

The Dodgers' struggles are surprising, and with a three-game series against the Padres, Mookie Betts is only focused on what's ahead.

“We can't make it more than what it is. It's another series in August. Obviously, we all know it's big, and X, Y, and Z, but we can't make it that way. We have to just look at it as the same game as today and play our game and not try to get too high or too low,” Betts said after the loss on Wednesday.

The Dodgers have lost four in a row with three of those coming by one run, so things have been very close for LA despite the frustrating turn of events.