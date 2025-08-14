The Los Angeles Dodgers got a historic boost from Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday night, as the two-way superstar accomplished a feat Major League Baseball hadn’t seen in over a century. In the finale of the current Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to hit a leadoff triple.

The MLB’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted the moment, showing Ohtani ripping a rocket into the right-center field gap off Griffin Canning, flying around the bases, and sliding into third to start the game.

“Shohei Ohtani is the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to hit a leadoff triple! 😮”

Shohei Ohtani is the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to hit a leadoff triple! 😮 — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

The crowd at Dodger Stadium buzzed with excitement as fans from both sides witnessed a rare slice of MLB history. For Ohtani, it marked a statement moment against his former club, where he won two MVP awards over six seasons before joining Los Angeles. In the bottom half of the inning, he struck out Taylor Ward, showcasing his unique ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball.