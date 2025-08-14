The Los Angeles Dodgers got a historic boost from Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday night, as the two-way superstar accomplished a feat Major League Baseball hadn’t seen in over a century. In the finale of the current Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to hit a leadoff triple.

The MLB’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted the moment, showing Ohtani ripping a rocket into the right-center field gap off Griffin Canning, flying around the bases, and sliding into third to start the game.

“Shohei Ohtani is the first starting pitcher since at least 1900 to hit a leadoff triple! 😮”

The crowd at Dodger Stadium buzzed with excitement as fans from both sides witnessed a rare slice of MLB history. For Ohtani, it marked a statement moment against his former club, where he won two MVP awards over six seasons before joining Los Angeles. In the bottom half of the inning, he struck out Taylor Ward, showcasing his unique ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball.

The eight-year veteran came into the night batting .284 with 43 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 114 runs scored across 118 games. On the mound, he has posted a 2.37 ERA with 25 strikeouts in just over 19 innings since his return from Tommy John surgery. His combination of speed and power made the leadoff triple possible — a rare accomplishment for any player, let alone a starting pitcher.

The Dodgers began the day 68-52, just a half-game back of the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings. With the division race tightening, Ohtani’s early offensive jolt set the tone in a matchup that carried both playoff implications and emotional stakes.

Taking the mound against the Angels as a starting pitcher for the first time since leaving his former club after the 2023 season, Ohtani’s performance sparked strong reactions online. Japanese fans hailed the achievement as another milestone in his storied career, while Dodgers supporters marveled at how their $700 million star continues to redefine baseball norms.

Historically, starting pitchers almost never bat leadoff in the modern era, making the two way phenom’s accomplishment one of the most unique in recent memory. The fact that it happened in a rivalry game only added to its impact.

As the Dodgers continue their playoff push, moments like this highlight Ohtani’s unmatched value. He’s not just producing at an MVP level — he’s rewriting the record books and giving fans unforgettable nights at the ballpark.

