The MLB Hot Stove never fully turns off. It merely just simmers in the background, teasing baseball fans with possibilities from afar until the World Series concludes. Nevertheless, rumors of where Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami could call his first MLB home are still thriving. Baseball insider Jon Heyman listed the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers among four potential fits for the Japanese slugger, as shared by B/R Walk-Off on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

“Potential fits for Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, per @JonHeyman: Mariners, Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox,” posted Bleacher Report's baseball focus account on Wednesday.

Heyman also listed the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets as fits for Murakami. The 25-year-old could garner one of the biggest contracts in history for a Japanese player if he's posted by the Yakult Swallows, his NPB team. While the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Mets are all fits, there will definitely be others interested in bringing in the corner infielder. The New York Yankees would be one. The Chicago Cubs, another. If the Swallows decide to let Murakami test the MLB waters, which franchise could reel him in?

Dodgers, Mariners, others poised to chase Munetaka Murakami's signature

Murakami would help all of these contenders. He can play first and third base, as well as the outfield. The Mariners traded for Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez to help them at the corner infield spots, but Suarez is a free agent after this season. The Dodgers have the aging Max Muncy at the hot corner. The Red Sox could use Murakami at first base, especially if Triston Casas doesn't return from injury at his previous level. As for the Mets, Pete Alonso will be a free agent after the season, while the young duo of Mark Vientos and Brett Baty have failed to impress at third base.

In reality, any of these contenders would love to add a bat like Murakami's to the lineup. He's only 25, so any team that signs him would get him during his prime years. Murakami has shown a smooth stroke and great power, most notably helping the Japanese team win the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The fact that he can play two positions (first and third base) considered scarce in talent at the major league level right now is notable as well. Will the slugger call Los Angeles or Seattle home? Or will he remain in Japan for another campaign?