The Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-6 in their last ten games. Dave Roberts' team went from having a big lead in the National League West to a tie with the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the bad news got worse on Wednesday when Roberts gave on update on Brusdar Graterol. While Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are trending towards returns, Graterol's season might be over.

Graterol played a key role out of the bullpen in the 2024 playoffs for the World Series champions. However, a shoulder injury took the Dodgers reliever out of the lineup for at least the first half of this season. Unfortunately, Graterol's recovery has not progressed at a good enough rate for him to make a comeback. Roberts, for one, is preparing for life without him.

Dodgers writer Mike DiGiovanna spoke with Roberts about Graterol's status. According to Los Angeles' manager, the reliever's chances at a return this year are low.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that the chances of relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol pitching this season are slim,” DiGiovanna said. “Graterol is in Arizona but isn’t throwing.”

Shoulder injuries are major for any pitcher. However, for one who relies on velocity as much as Graterol does, it could alter the course of his career. The Dodgers will be cautious with his return, even if it means being without him this season. His absence, combined with Scott's injury, have hurt Los Angeles' bullpen this season. Despite their struggles, the Dodgers continue to win.

If there is an upside to this news, it is the fact that Roberts has gotten used to life without Graterol. Ben Casparius has stepped into a bigger role for Los Angeles this season. The injuries have been bad, but Scott, Yates, and Michael Kopech should all return before the playoffs begin.

While the Dodgers are still among the favorites to win the title, their bullpen concerns are significant. Roberts will have to make the most of whoever is available as he tries to lead his team on a deep run. Unfortunately, his list of options likely won't include Graterol.