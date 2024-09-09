Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is used to making history. He has made more two-way history than Babe Ruth and now, even in a season where he won’t pitch, he can do something that’s never been done before. After his 46th home run on Sunday, Shohei Ohtani is close to a 50/50 season, the first in league history. He spoke with ESPN about his mindset during the record chase.

“I’m trying to be less cognizant of it and more so just focusing on having good feel at the plate and whenever possible during the game, whether that be stealing bases or moving to the next base, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Ohtani said through his interpreter.

He now needs four stolen bases and four home runs to reach the plateau. Ohtani also eclipsed the 100 RBI mark for the second time in his career during Sunday’s win against Cleveland. The first season with the Dodgers has been a success, as he puts the finishing touches on his third MVP.

The history is already made, as no one has ever had a 46/46 season either. Fans like round numbers and 50/50 has a better ring to it, so the celebration will have to wait. As he rehabs his pitching arm from a UCL injury, he has added speed to his game and made a difference with his legs.

As the Dodgers march toward another National League West title, how can Ohtani bring his new team to glory?

Shohei Ohtani makes Dodgers a World Series favorite

According to Fangraphs, the Dodgers have the best chance to win the World Series at 18.1%. Their lineup starts with three MVPs Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman which gives them one of the scariest lineups in all of baseball. With their pitching staff bouncing back from injuries, they should be favorites in the National League.

This could be the ultimate payoff after a historic offseason for the Dodgers. They paid $700 million for Ohtani’s rights and added Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez to bring their total spending north of $1 billion. A recent report showed that they have already made $6 million more in advertising thanks to his arrival.

There are plenty of competitors in the National League that could spoil this magical season. Last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks spoiled a great season by sweeping the Dodgers in the NLDS. They are back, along with the San Diego Padres, and made a great run to snag a wild card spot. The New York Mets are hot, the Atlanta Braves have beaten Los Angeles before, and the Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best rosters in all of baseball.

That said, the National League will still run through Hollywood. The Dodgers have put together a superteam that should win the pennant. Last year will be looming over their Division Series matchup, no matter which team they play. Now, they have Ohtani who will carry his home run and stolen base prowess into October for the first time in his career.