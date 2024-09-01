Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani is on a team guaranteed to finish above .500 in a season for the first time in his career, per Reddit. Ohtani and the Dodgers earned their 82nd win of the season on Saturday with a 8-6 victory over Arizona.

Ohtani joined the Dodgers this past offseason, agreeing to a massive contract to leave one Los Angeles franchise for another. Ohtani played for the L.A. Angels for six seasons, from 2018-2023. The slugger never was on a winning team when he played for the Angels.

Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto came to the Dodgers with the expectation that they would lead the team to a World Series championship. Yamamoto is battling an injury that has kept him out of the pitching rotation for more than two months. The Dodgers agreed to pay more than $1 billion for the two players.

Shohei Ohtani is having a great season with the Dodgers

Ohtani is proving that he is worth every penny the Dodgers paid to get him. The slugger is slashing at a .293 batting average this year, with 44 home runs. He has 43 stolen bases, giving him a chance to have a 50-50 season. He's also batted in 98 runs, and making the case that he should be the National League MVP this season. The slugger has homered in his last two games, against the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani finished the month of August with 12 home runs, the most in the National League. He also posted 15 stolen bases in the month, another league-best mark. This is the first time since 1956 that a player has led the NL in a month in both home runs and stolen bases, per Sports Illustrated. The last player to do that was the late great Willie Mays.

It seems Ohani has found a second wind after changing franchises. The slugger is having a career-high season for stolen bases with the Dodgers this campaign. He also has matched his home run total from last season, despite there being an entire month left to play in the regular season. If the Dodgers make the World Series this year, it will be largely due to Ohtani's production.

The Dodgers face a lot of pressure to make the World Series, due to the money paid to those two players. Los Angeles leads the National League West division by six games over the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres heading into Sunday's action. The club has won eight of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles is in action Sunday against the Diamondbacks at 4:10 Eastern.