Beware of the ocean at night. Here are the details about Dredge, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Dredge Release Date: March 30, 2023

Dredge comes out on March 30, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG.

Dredge Gameplay

Dredge is a fishing game with a tinge of horror. Players take control of a fishing vessel and must head out to sea and, well, catch fish. Players do this by sailing their boats to specified locations in the water and casting their lines and nets. A circle will appear, which has a rotating line. Players will have to stop the line in the various green parts in the circle. This immediately increases the progress of catching a fish. Once players catch a fish, they must put it into the boat’s storage, which is represented as a grid. This grid also contains the boat’s engine and fishing equipment, so players must balance their inventory well.

The game also has a day-night cycle which is one of the game’s key mechanics. Players can spend their whole day fishing if they choose to. However, certain things may end up rising from the water and attacking the boat. As such, players must make sure to have ample time to get to the dock every day or risk having their ship damaged, or worse, destroyed.

Whenever the player is at the dock, they can spend money to repair their boat and buy supplies for their trips. Players earn money by selling their catch, either by selling the fish as is or by completing quests from the locals. Different locations have different fish, so players will have to explore different ports.

Dredge Story

Dredge follows the story of a man, down on his luck. After receiving a worn-down fishing boat, he must work to repay his debts, while also earning enough to provide for himself and fix his boat. During his fishing adventures, he learns that the waters are teeming with various dangers, some of which could prove fatal. It is up to him to figure out what is happening, and hopefully put a stop to it.