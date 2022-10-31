Jamie Drysdale set for lengthy absence after brutal Ducks injury update

Jamie Drysdale suffered a shoulder injury during the Anaheim Ducks’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, and it looks like it will cost him most of the 2022-23 NHL season. The Ducks announced on Monday that Drysdale had sustained a torn labrum in his shoulder which will require surgery. The initial timetable for Drysdale is extremely vague but lists him with a 4-6 month recovery time, putting his return this season in jeopardy.

INJURY NEWS: Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum (left shoulder) during last Friday's game at Vegas and will be out of the lineup approximately 4-6 months.https://t.co/aZf05SMbkJ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 31, 2022

At best, Drysdale could be back in the mix for the Ducks by March, but it could very well be as long as May that he’s sidelined.

Drysdale was injured after just nine shifts and 7:22 on the ice during Friday’s loss to the Golden Knights. He did not feature during Sunday’s overtime win over the Maple Leafs, and now figures to be sidelined for most of the regular season. With the Ducks unlikely to contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s a chance Drysdale could be shut down for the year if he ends up on the longer side of his timetable.

The 20-year-old is in just his third season with the Ducks after being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Across 81 games last year, Jamie Drysdale registered 32 points, 72 blocks, and 40 hits while skating 19:53 per night. He has 40 points in 113 career games in Anaheim.

Drysdale had yet to record a point across eight games this season prior to going down with the shoulder injury. The Ducks will be hoping to get him back at some point this season but his outlook is certainly up in the air after it was announced he’d require surgery to repair the torn labrum.