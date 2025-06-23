The Anaheim Ducks have already been wheeling and dealing this offseason. They traded for Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers, adding some veteran leadership to their room. New coach Joel Quenneville knows his job is to get an underperforming young core into the postseason. That could include dealing a young member of the forward unit. The Ducks are exploring a trade of Trevor Zegras, according to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman.

“According to multiple sources, the Anaheim Ducks are in ‘significant discussions' with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade, and the likelihood is growing the talented 24-year-old forward could be traded this week,” Friedman reported.

Friedman also reported earlier this year that Zegras was almost traded to the Montreal Canadiens at last year's draft. But when Ivan Demidov fell to number five, Habs' leadership snagged the Russian. They could have pulled off both moves, but felt the players were too similar.

That likely rules out the Canadiens as a landing spot for the young Ducks forward. As the Rangers look to re-tool their roster, a young player with a high ceiling could be a nice fit. But if they wanted him, the Kreider trade would have been a good time to do that. Zegras, a New Yorker, has also been connected to the Sabres, who need young talent.

Whoever trades for Zegras should know that he is likely not an NHL center. He won just 36.6% of his faceoffs last year and does not have the size to play center in the defensive end. His speed and shot would be best suited on the wing next to a physical center. Tage Thompson makes a lot of sense as a running mate for Zegras in Buffalo.

Zegras was the ninth overall pick by the Ducks, but if a new coach does not think he is the right fit, he'll be on the move ahead of Friday's draft.