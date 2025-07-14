LAS VEGAS — The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation has added Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody and Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama to its Board of Directors.

In these roles, Moody and Aldama will join a team that provides strategic oversight on the work of the NBPA Foundation to deliver philanthropic resources for current and former NBA players, the NBPA released in their official statement on Monday.

“We are honored to join the NBPA Foundation’s Board of Directors and play an integral role in supporting players and uplifting communities,” Moody and Aldama said in a joint statement. “Philanthropy and social responsibility are ingrained in the DNA of our players, and this opportunity enables us to elevate our involvement and take a more active role in the Foundation's impactful work.”

The recent first-round picks will serve as advisors to the NBPA Foundation's global programs, which approve grant funding, and identify new opportunities for the Foundation to support players' social impact work around the world.

Moody, 23, has spent all four years of his career with the Warriors and was a member of their 2022 NBA championship team. He recently signed a three-year, $37.5 million rookie-scale contract extension with Golden State in 2024.

Since being drafted 14th overall by the Warriors in 2021, Moody has always held leadership roles off the court and is heavily involved in his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas. In 2023, Moody founded the Motivate One Foundation, which supports and inspires youth towards a brighter future. He was also a coach last year at the Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa.

Aldama, 24, has spent each of the last four seasons with the Grizzlies and brings an international mindset to the NBPA Foundation's Board of Governors given his ties with the Spanish National Team. His extensive social impact, both domestically and internationally, is what makes Aldama a valuable addition to the NBPA.

Like Moody, Aldama also spends a lot of time contributing to youth programs both in the United States and overseas in Spain. His Campus Santi Aldama camp offers young athletes aged 6-17 the opportunity to develop basketball skills and learn the fundamentals of teamwork. This offseason, Aldama agreed to a new three-year, $52.5 million contract to return to the Grizzlies.

“We’re excited to welcome Moses and Santi to the NBPA Foundation’s board,” Erika Swilley, Executive Director of the NBPA Foundation, stated. “Both bring a strong sense of purpose and a deep commitment to giving back to the communities that shaped them. We know their leadership and passion for social impact will strengthen our ability to support our players and drive meaningful change.”

This announcement of Moody and Aldama joining the NBPA Foundation's Board of Governors comes days after Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet was elected the new president of the NBPA. VanVleet is replacing Washington Wizards veteran CJ McCollum and will serve a four-year term.