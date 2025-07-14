The All-Star break is as important to the Chicago White Sox as it is to anyone. No, they cannot cure their awful 32-65 record by merely regrouping and catching their breath. Their campaign was over before Opening Day, at least from a competitive standpoint. What the beleaguered franchise can do now, however, is build for the future. The MLB Draft, which began Sunday night and wraps up on Monday, affords the front office an opportunity to seize hope.

And according to a couple of baseball insiders, the White Sox may have made the most of it. Chicago grabbed 18-year-old shortstop Billy Carlson with the No. 10 overall selection. The prospect is garnering copious praise for his sensational defensive skills but also boasts offensive upside, prompting two ESPN writers to label him as a potential gem. One even mentioned Carlson in the same sentence as the 2024 American League runner-up, calling him the steal of the draft.

“I'm going with Billy Carlson with the 10th pick — with the admitted caveat that the White Sox haven't exactly been stellar at developing hitters,” David Schoenfield notes. “But Carlson looks like an elite defensive shortstop with plus power, and that alone can make him a valuable major leaguer. If the hit tool comes along, we're looking at a potential star. OK, he's Bobby Witt Jr. lite? That's still an All-Star player.”

The White Sox hope they scooped up an undeniable difference-maker

Carlson shined at Corona High School, the same place that also helped develop right-handed pitcher and No. 6 overall pick Seth Hernandez (Pittsburgh Pirates). If he can complement his superb arm with a consistent bat, this young talent could become a vital component of the White Sox for the many years to come. Jesse Rogers, who covers the ballclub for ESPN, listed Carlson as his favorite pick of the night.

“I'm loving Billy Carlson to the White Sox at No. 10,” he writes. “Though they lost 121 games last season, Chicago couldn't pick higher than this spot per CBA rules — but the Sox might have gotten a top-five player. Carlson's defense will play extremely well behind a sneaky good and young pitching staff that should keep the ball on the ground in the long term.”

The onus is on general manager Chris Getz to take advantage of the team's fortuitous draft position and identify a potential franchise pillar. Chicago may have to wait several years to find out if Carlson is indeed a star-in-the-making, but the early feedback is incredibly encouraging. The White Sox are coming off a historically miserable 2024 campaign and presently sit 19 and a half games out of a playoff slot, so they have to celebrate victories whenever they can.