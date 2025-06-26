The Anaheim Ducks have been expected to trade goaltender John Gibson for what feels like forever, but a move has never gotten over the finish line. The veteran netminder has remained in California for his entire career despite trade rumors which have only intensified over the last few seasons.

But as The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun speculated on Thursday, this could be the summer a Gibson trade finally comes to fruition.

“Stop me if you’ve read this before (guilty as charged), but this might finally be the summer that John Gibson gets moved. It’s my understanding that several teams have inquired of late on Gibson, 31, who had a better season after a few injury-plagued ones and whose contract is down to two years left on it at a $6.4 million cap hit,” wrote the hockey insider.

“It’s not a surprise that teams are calling as the UFA crop after Jake Allen isn’t very sexy. Gibson has a modified no-trade but is very open to a move. So Ducks GM Pat Verbeek and veteran agent Kurt Overhardt are working together on it. There’s a sense that it’s finally going to happen, but I will also add that Verbeek isn’t overly interested in retaining salary on the trade unless he’s incentivized to do so. He would take a contract back in a deal, though. And that contract could be another goalie.”

With Lukas Dostal now firmly entrenched in the starting role — and considering he's a full six years younger than Gibson — it makes sense that the Ducks' front office is more seriously considering moving what was once a franchise cornerstone.

It doesn't hurt that this is one of the weaker free agent goalie classes in recent memory.

John Gibson's value higher due to weak goalie class

Gibson battled injury in 2024-25 and ended up starting just 29 games. He and Dostal basically split the crease evenly in 2023-24, with the American appearing in 46 games and the Czech native seeing 44.

But it was a different story this season, with Dostal spending 54 games in between the pipes. His numbers weren't as good as Gibson's; Dostal managed a 3.10 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, while Gibson had a 2.73 GAA and .912 SV%.

Still, considering the age gap, and Gibson's significantly higher cap hit, it makes sense that a bit of a changing of the guard is on tap in Anaheim. And with a very weak crop of goaltenders in free agency this summer, that only increases Gibson's trade value.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek knows that, and that's probably why hockey insiders are expecting a trade to finally materialize in 2025. The Edmonton Oilers could certainly use an upgrade between the pipes, and Gibson has long been linked to Alberta.

But there are a plethora of other teams who could absolutely use the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native's services, and a change of scenery could be just what he needs to return to star form.

With over $36 million in cap space to work with, Verbeek can afford to retain some of Gibson's salary, although it doesn't look like he wants to do that. More than likely, it will be a hockey trade that involves an NHL-ready skater or two coming back to Anaheim.

Hockey fans are very used to — and perhaps even tired — of the speculation, but if LeBrun can be believed, this could finally be the summer Gibson sheds the Ducks jersey for the first time in his career.