The Anaheim Ducks have made buzz for months about what the team will do at the goalie position moving forward. Anaheim answered some of that speculation by signing goaltender Ville Husso to a contract extension Sunday. Husso is agreeing to a two-year extension with the team, per The Athletic.

The average annual value of the deal is expected to be $2.2 million. The deal was made just a few days before Husso was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Husso will get a chance to win the starting position, as the team traded John Gibson on Saturday to Detroit. The Ducks in return got goaltender Petr Mrazek and two NHL Draft picks.

“(Ducks general manager) Pat (Verbeek) and I had some discussions last season around — if I recall — the Trade Deadline,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman told NHL Network on Saturday. “John was dealing with some injuries at that time, so the timing didn’t really work.

“Leading up to the draft as we all do our offseason work, we had some discussions and as we got closer here, we were able to (make the trade).”

It won't be easy for anyone to replace Gibson. Gibson was Anaheim's all-time saves leader, as well as the franchise's leader in starts. This past season, Husso appeared in four games for the Ducks. He also played sparingly for the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign.

Article Continues Below
More Anaheim Ducks News
The Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks receive John Gibson trade grades.
John Gibson trade grades for Red Wings, DucksTristin McKinstry ·
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Red Wings acquire John Gibson in trade with DucksQuinn Allen ·
Brandon Wheat Kings star Roger McQueen with the 2025 NHL Draft next to him. Please use an image of the Los Angeles, California skyline as the background image.
Meet Roger McQueen, Ducks’ No. 10 in the 2025 NHL DraftTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft fields questions in a press conference after the Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Ducks rumors: Former Oilers head coach expected to join Joel Quenneville’s staffChristopher Hennessy ·
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) watches the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Rogers Arena.
NHL rumors: John Gibson trade will finally happen this summer, says LeBrunColin Gallant ·
Photo: Trevor Zegras looking serious in Ducks jersey
Trevor Zegras trade explained by Ducks GMTristin McKinstry ·

The Ducks are rebuilding into next season

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ville Husso (33) lay on the ice as Calgary Flames center Martin Pospisil (76) celebrates after a goal during the third period at Honda Center.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Anaheim didn't have a successful year this past season. The Ducks finished the campaign in sixth in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The club had just 80 points on the year, with 35 victories.

Gibson was a steady leader for the team, and he's now gone. The reins are now handed to either Husso or Mrazek. Mrazek started 38 games this past season for Chicago and Detroit. He finished his season with a 3.35 GAA.

In his limited game appearances this year, Husso posted a 3.47 GAA, with a save percentage of .890. He has appeared in 145 career games.

Husso was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, by the St. Louis Blues.