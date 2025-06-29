The Anaheim Ducks have made buzz for months about what the team will do at the goalie position moving forward. Anaheim answered some of that speculation by signing goaltender Ville Husso to a contract extension Sunday. Husso is agreeing to a two-year extension with the team, per The Athletic.

The average annual value of the deal is expected to be $2.2 million. The deal was made just a few days before Husso was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Husso will get a chance to win the starting position, as the team traded John Gibson on Saturday to Detroit. The Ducks in return got goaltender Petr Mrazek and two NHL Draft picks.

“(Ducks general manager) Pat (Verbeek) and I had some discussions last season around — if I recall — the Trade Deadline,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman told NHL Network on Saturday. “John was dealing with some injuries at that time, so the timing didn’t really work.

“Leading up to the draft as we all do our offseason work, we had some discussions and as we got closer here, we were able to (make the trade).”

It won't be easy for anyone to replace Gibson. Gibson was Anaheim's all-time saves leader, as well as the franchise's leader in starts. This past season, Husso appeared in four games for the Ducks. He also played sparingly for the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Ducks are rebuilding into next season

Anaheim didn't have a successful year this past season. The Ducks finished the campaign in sixth in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The club had just 80 points on the year, with 35 victories.

Gibson was a steady leader for the team, and he's now gone. The reins are now handed to either Husso or Mrazek. Mrazek started 38 games this past season for Chicago and Detroit. He finished his season with a 3.35 GAA.

In his limited game appearances this year, Husso posted a 3.47 GAA, with a save percentage of .890. He has appeared in 145 career games.

Husso was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, by the St. Louis Blues.