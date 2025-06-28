The Detroit Red Wings have found their next goaltender.

The organization has pulled off a trade for Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson, their first major move of the offseason ahead of free agency on July 1. The Red Wings have sent a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and veteran goaltender Petr Mrázek back to Anaheim, as reported by Frank Seravalli.

The Ducks also just traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers and have now opened up more than $20 million in cap space heading into free agency. As for the Red Wings, they've been looking for a long-term solution in between the posts, and Gibson has a track record of success.

The 31-year-old has been in contention for the Vezina Trophy several times and now gets a fresh start in Motown. He was the longest-tenured player on the Ducks roster. While he did struggle over the last few seasons, Gibson now gets the chance to play for a new club and make his mark.

The Red Wings dabbled with numerous goaltenders this past season, but Cam Talbot played the most. He posted a 21-19-5 record and a .901 save percentage. There's no guarantee Gibson will step in and be the clear-cut starter, but it's certainly possible. The veteran served as a backup for Lukas Dostal in 2024-25.

If anything, having a combo of Gibson and Talbot in net could be beneficial for the Red Wings as they seek to end their playoff drought. Gibson had an 11-11-2 record last season, allowing 2.77 GAA and posting a .912 save percentage.

Gibson has never played for another franchise in his NHL career, but his name was floated in trade rumors for months. It will be interesting to see how he handles a more established role with Detroit. If Gibson can find his best again, it'll be huge for the Red Wings.

As for Anaheim, they get a veteran keeper in Mrazek to back up Dostal, who showed promise last season.