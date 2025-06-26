The Anaheim Ducks have already made a lot of changes this offseason. They fired Greg Cronin and brought in Joel Quenneville as the head coach. Then, they traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers, picking up two draft picks and Ryan Poehling as a return. As they look to make a playoff push, they're adding another voice to the bench. The Ducks are expected to add former Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft to Quenneville's coaching staff.

“Sources say former Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will be joining Joel Quenneville's staff as an assistant with [the] Ducks,” Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff reported. “Likely to be announced July 1 after Woodcroft's current deal in Edmonton expires.”

The Oilers fired Woodcroft during the 2023-24 season amid a miserable start to the season. They were 3-9-1 when Kris Knoblauch took over and went 46-18-5 from then on, making the Stanley Cup Final. After one year out of coaching entirely, Woodcroft is expected to take the Ducks' job on July 1.

Woodcroft and Quenneville have never worked together before, but general manager Pat Verbeek is familiar with the old Oilers coach. Verbeek was a scout with the Red Wings while Woodcroft was a video coach from 2006-08.

The Ducks are trying to surround their young core with veteran talent and make a postseason run. They traded for Chris Kreider for that reason, but they need their young players to take a step forward. Quenneville, who has faults that prevented him from being a coach for a while, could be the guy who gets them over the hump.

The Ducks still have moves to make this summer. In addition to picking tenth overall in Friday's NHL Draft, they will have $36.9 million to spend after July 1. With two successful coaches behind the bench, they have a chance to make some noise in a crowded Western Conference.