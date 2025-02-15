The Anaheim Ducks are continuing their rebuild as the 2024-25 campaign rolls on. The Ducks are near the bottom of the NHL once again with the league paused for the 4 Nations. Anaheim has an impressive young core, but they haven't put it all together yet. They are likely to sell a couple players at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7th. Veteran center Ryan Strome is one candidate who could be on the move.

Strome is a former fifth-overall pick of the New York Islanders in 2011. He made his debut in the 2013-14 campaign and broke out during his sophomore season. He scored 17 goals and 50 points on Long Island in 2014-15. It seemed as if his future was bright as the team started becoming a playoff contender.

However, he never truly became the star New York hoped he would. And in 2017, the Islanders moved on from him. He was traded to the Edmonton Oilers straight up for Jordan Eberle. His stay in Edmonton only lasted two seasons before he was sent to the New York Rangers for Ryan Spooner.

Strome joined the Ducks in the summer of 2022, hoping to help an up-and-coming team. To be fair, he has played well. He has recorded two consecutive 41-point seasons for the Ducks. This year, he is on pace for 45 points in 82 games.

The Ducks are reportedly considering offers for their veteran center. He could be an attractive option on the trade market, as well. Strome is signed at $5 million for this year and the next two seasons. A steady cap hit in a rising cap environment could be something teams want to add to their salary cap structure. And with this in mind, here are two potential Ryan Strome landing spots before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Wild could use Ducks' Ryan Strome

The Minnesota Wild have looked the part of a Stanley Cup contender at times this season. More recently, this has seemed a bit of a reach. Kirill Kaprizov is recovering from surgery at this time. And as a result, Minnesota is without their game-changing superstar forward.

Kaprizov will return sometime soon. However, his injury has shown the team is in need of another top-six capable forward. Strome can help on the second line at 5v5. He is also an asset on the power play, which Minnesota would certainly welcome. Their power play currently ranks 24th in the NHL, according to ESPN.

Strome is a playmaking center who could be valuable for a contending team. The Wild may struggle to fit his $5 million cap hit into their books this season. However, with $15 million in dead cap coming off the books, they don't need to worry about the next two seasons.

Avalanche need help down the middle

The Colorado Avalanche made one massive move by trading Mikko Rantanen back in January. However, their work ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is far from done. The Avalanche have long sought a second-line center to add to the lineup. And this search is still ongoing.

Colorado hoped Casey Mittelstadt could be the guy. They traded for him last season in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres. Unfortunately, it has not worked out to this point. In fact, Mittelstadt is a trade candidate for the Avalanche in his own right.

Strome is not the flashiest option for the Avalanche, to be fair. In any event, he has shown a consistent ability to generate offense for his teammates. He has been able to produce for teams that weren't exactly world-beating in the past. Around a talented roster like Colorado's, he could thrive.

Perhaps the Ducks and Avalanche would be willing to swap Mittelstadt for Strome. It would certainly help offset the financial aspects of any potential trade. Regardless of the parameters of the trade, Strome makes a ton of sense for the Avalanche.