The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 season ended terribly for the team. While they were able to pilot themselves to an 8-9 record, that record doesn't show how poorly they played in the games that mattered. Most of their wins came at the tail end of the season, when Atlanta was already eliminated from playoff contention.

Now, the Falcons are looking to bounce back. They've already made a major move by letting former coach Raheem Morris go and bringing in former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. They've also tinkered with their roster a bit this offseason, filling some holes that popped up during free agency.

Still, the Falcons still have plenty of work they need to do in order to become a contender. While they've made a lot of moves over the last two weeks, there are still some positions that are yet to be addressed. Let's analyze what they've done this offseason and then figure out what their game plan should be heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

Falcons' busy offseason finishes strong

The Falcons had a busy offseason, signing a ton of key players on both sides of the ball. The most notable signing they made was taking former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a veteran minimum deal. With Michael Penix Jr's status in question heading into the season, Atlanta is bringing in a proven face to take over in the interim.

Aside from Tagovailoa, the Falcons also drafted new weapons around their quarterback. After keeping Kyle Pitts on the team, Atlanta signed former Patriots tight end Austin Hooper to be a secondary option. They also brought in Olamide Zaccheaus to bolster their wide receiver room. After losing their RB2 in Tyler Allegier in free agency, Atlanta also signed former Commanders and 49ers standout Brian Robinson Jr.

On the defensive side, the Falcons scrambled to fix their front seven. With the continuity of their line in jeopardy (James Pearce Jr's uncertain status and Arnold Ebiketie leaving), Atlanta took a lot of shots in free agency to bolster their pass rush. They signed EDGE Cameron Thomas, IDL Da'Shawn Hand, and LBs Azeez Ojulari, Christian Harris, and Channing Tindall.

On paper, the Falcons should be set for this season. That being said, the Falcons could use the draft to play for their future.

Article Continues Below

Falcons need to draft an EDGE rusher in the draft

The Falcons are in a tough position in the 2026 NFL draft. See, Atlanta's other major move this offseason was trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for safety Sydney Brown. Brown is one of the better safeties in the league, and pairing him with another elite safety in Jessie Bates should make the Falcons feel better on defense. However, Atlanta sent their first-round pick to Philly for Brown.

That means that the Falcons don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft. To make matters worse, they have a looming hole that they need to fill. As mentioned earlier, the Falcons' pass-rush unit is in danger of thinning out severely this year. James Pearce Jr has been charged with multiple felonies after assaulting his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. If the Falcons are expecting JPJ to get jail time or a suspension from the NFL, they will need to find a solution on the edges.

JPJ had a historic rookie season, finishing the year with 10.5 sacks on the season. The Falcons, who had the worst pass-rush unit in 2024, became one of the best at that role last season. However, the potential loss of JPJ and their other players will leave a glaring hole that needs to be filled. Without a first-round pick to pick up an elite talent at that position, things will be difficult for the Falcons.

The Falcons do have their second-round pick, which they can use to draft a pass-rusher at that position. Some standout names at the position include UCF pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence and Alabama's L.T Overton. Atlanta also has all their other Day 2 and 3 picks except for their fifth-rounder.

There are other places that the Falcons will need to address in the draft. Atlanta should probably take an offensive tackle to develop with their incumbent starters on the older side. Their cornerback room outside of AJ Terrell is also worryingly thin. That being said, the game of football is won in the trenches. Atlanta knows all too well that having a non-existent pass-rush is a surefire way to lose.