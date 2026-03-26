BOSTON — As a reigning MVP who’s often labeled the “free-throw merchant” moniker, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave credit to Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown’s frequent trips to the charity stripe. Brown led the Celtics in a 119-109 win against the Thunder, snapping the defending champions’ 12-game win streak.

Brown netted 12 of 31 points from the free-throw line, draining all but two of his 14 attempts. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander gave Brown his flowers, giving him credit for a pair of dominating performances in both meetings against the Thunder.

“He’s done a really good job of getting to the free-throw line, especially against us. I think it’s 14 twice. So, 28 free throws in two games? Pretty good job,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The best players in the history of the game go to the free-throw line. It’s part of the game and the most efficient way to score points, statistically.”

SGA on Jaylen Brown’s approach versus Thunder: “He’s done a really good job of getting to the free-throw line, especially against us. I think it’s 14 twice. So 28 free throws in two games? Pretty good job. The best players in the history of the game go to the free-throw line.… pic.twitter.com/OVlyEfKFsQ — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 26, 2026

In a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Jaylen Brown finished 13-of-14 from the free-throw line before he and the Celtics avenged that defeat in a 10-point win on Thursday. Scoring 12 of his 31 points from the line, Jaylen led Boston to an impressive double-digit victory at TD Garden.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admits to Thunder ‘failing’ vs. Celtics

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After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watched his team experience setbacks amid numerous injuries throughout the regular season, he knows what to expect against the Celtics — a great effort. Gilgeous-Alexander described a vibrant playoff-type atmosphere at TD Garden.

“Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s one of the premier organizations in the league to play against, and they bring it every night. No matter who’s out there.

“[They] have a culture. They check all the boxes, and that’s why they’ve been successful for the past years. It’s a game that you see where you really are, and they test you. We got a test tonight; we didn’t pass it.”

SGA on playing at TD Garden: “Every time you play a Boston Celtics, you get a playoff feel. No matter what day it is. No matter who’s out there. They’re super well-coached. They have really good players… It’s a game that you see where you really are and they test you. We got… pic.twitter.com/9BG0gRrqXa — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 26, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points, eight assists, and two steals in Thursday’s loss to the Celtics.