The Toronto Blue Jays continue to build momentum ahead of Opening Day 2026 as Ernie Clement’s recent comments draw a surprising connection between baseball and hockey — two sports that define Toronto’s identity. The infielder gave fans an authentic glimpse into his mindset during a crossover sports moment that brought together Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs fans alike.

Clement, known for his high-energy and contact-driven approach, has earned praise for his effort, defense, and consistency — qualities often associated with hockey players. That connection became even clearer on Wednesday when the 30-year-old attended a Maple Leafs game alongside teammate George Springer.

The visit showcased the growing bond between the fanbases, with both teams chasing success in pivotal parts of their seasons. The Maple Leafs took to their official X account, formerly Twitter, to share Clement’s remarks before their 4–3 win over the New York Rangers.

“I like to think I play baseball a little bit like a hockey player”

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“I like to think I play baseball a little bit like a hockey player” – Ernie Clement pic.twitter.com/njRuBF2TXE — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 25, 2026

Clement’s background helps explain his outlook. He grew up playing multiple sports, including hockey, and has credited that experience with shaping his competitiveness and toughness. He further stated that he perceives himself and his playing style on the diamond as akin to that of an NHL hockey player, unafraid to get dirty.

That mindset is reflected in the veteran’s performance on the field—his focus on contact hitting, situational awareness, and defensive versatility mirrors the grit, discipline, and team-oriented play typically seen on the ice.

As the Blue Jays gear up for Opening Day, Clement’s combination of energy, adaptability, and quiet toughness will be crucial over the grind of a long season. His hockey-inspired approach could provide a subtle edge as Toronto looks to build on last season’s memorable run to the World Series, a thrilling seven-game battle that ultimately fell just short. The Blue Jays open their 2026 campaign on Friday at a packed Rogers Centre, with ace Kevin Gausman set to take the mound in Game 1 of a three-game set vs. the Athletics.