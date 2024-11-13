Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg made mistakes that left their fans stunned in the upset loss to Kentucky basketball. Regardless, Flagg spoke after the game about his adoration for his head coach Jon Scheyer, and his level of trust.



“I'm glad he had that trust in me to put the ball in my hands,” Flagg said via DukeChronicle.com. “It didn't work out, but I'm still going to look for it no matter what.”



Flagg dominated despite the costly turnover. He posted 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. His inside presence dominated in the pick-and-roll, forcing the Kentucky defense to adjust and play appropriately.



Also, Scheyer was sick after the tough loss. Nonetheless, he spoke after the game about Flagg's performance.



“I’m sick–our guys played their hearts out, they competed like crazy,” Scheyer said. “Cooper is an absolute warrior with what he did in willing us in this environment. It’s not how we wanted tonight to go, but we’ll learn from this.”

Cooper Flagg will have Jon Scheyer's trust for Duke basketball

Flagg is the talk of basketball. His skill set for Duke basketball has many believing he'll make it to the next level. Even an anonymous NBA executive said Flagg could start in the NBA today. He showed out during the Team USA exhibition with the 12-man roster.

Players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis were blown away at his maturity and progress. Not to mention, Kevin Garnett spoke on Flagg's mentality and how he has that competitive edge other guys don't have. Through three games, Flagg has dominated and doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon.

Regardless of the costly mistake, Scheyer has no concerns about his star forward. On November 22, Duke basketball will take on Arizona basketball in a top-10 clash. As they travel to Tucson, Flagg, Scheyer and the rest of Duke basketball will aim for a convincing win.