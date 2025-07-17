As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2025 training camp, the atmosphere is a volatile blend of veteran leadership and young talent vying to break through. With continuity in the key players returning, expectations are cautiously optimistic. Yet beneath the surface, pressure mounts on several young contributors jockeying for pivotal roles. Among them, one player stands out as the most scrutinized: Calijah Kancey. His growth, or lack thereof, could very well shape the trajectory of Tampa Bay’s defensive identity this year.

Blending Youth and Experience

The Buccaneers approached the offseason with a focus on thoughtful retention and targeted enhancements rather than a complete overhaul of their roster. Despite losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay’s coaching staff remains largely intact. This should ensure continuity and stability. The team secured the return of key veterans Lavonte David and Chris Godwin. They should reinforce the leadership core that anchors the locker room. Adding to that experience was the impactful free agent signing of pass rusher Haason Reddick. he was brought in to strengthen a defensive front that failed to consistently impress last season.

Tampa Bay’s draft strategy reflected an emphasis on injecting fresh, high-upside talent. Their first-round selection, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State, brings dynamic playmaking ability to the passing game. In the secondary, cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish offer aggressive coverage versatility. Meanwhile, defensive linemen David Walker and Elijah Roberts add youthful energy to a defensive line in need of rejuvenation. Additionally, sixth-round pick SirVocea Dennis holds promise as a potential catalyst at linebacker. Again, this group struggled to contain the run consistently in 2024.

As training camp unfolds, these rookies and young players will face intense competition to carve out expanded roles. Meanwhile, seasoned leaders like David, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Mike Evans remain vital pillars of stability and guidance. Ultimately, the Buccaneers’ fortunes in 2025 will depend largely on which emerging talents seize their opportunities and become dependable contributors when the regular season kicks off.

Here we'll try to look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player who is under the most pressure as they enter the 2025 NFL season.

Calijah Kancey’s Make-or-Break Year

No player faces a more critical crossroad than defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Taken 19th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, expectations for Kancey were sky-high. He was projected as a disruptive force capable of consistently halting the run and pressuring quarterbacks. However, through his first two NFL seasons, Kancey has failed to fully live up to his draft pedigree.

In fairness, the undersized interior defender has demonstrated a knack for generating pressure. Since the start of 2023, Kancey has logged 85 pressures. That figure places him among the top 20 defensive tackles in that category. His quickness and technique often allow him to bypass blockers and influence the quarterback’s pocket. However, those flashes of pass-rush prowess have not compensated for glaring run-stopping deficiencies.

Most concerning is Kancey’s dismal 28.7 run-defense grade over that span, one of the worst marks in the NFL for players at his position. For a defensive tackle expected to anchor the interior, this inability to hold ground against the run severely undermines the defense's overall effectiveness. Tampa Bay did not invest a first-round pick on a situational pass rusher; Kancey must prove he can be a dependable presence between the tackles.

Pressure to Evolve

The Buccaneers face a simple truth: continuing to underperform at run defense jeopardizes their overall defensive success. Kancey has become the focal point of that challenge. With veterans like Reddick joining the unit and young players pushing for snaps, the team anticipates a step forward from its foundational pieces. Kancey needs to demonstrate that he can consistently hold his ground and disrupt opposing running games without sacrificing the pass-rush impact he’s shown flashes of.

As such, training camp will be a critical test. Coaches will scrutinize his technique, conditioning, and ability to adapt to in-game adjustments. His snaps compared to other defensive line competitors will be telling, as the team evaluates who can be counted on when the whistle blows. The Bucs’ front office and coaching staff will expect both tangible improvements in run defense and sustained pressure generation.

If Kancey falters, the Buccaneers risk relying on a patchwork defensive line that could leave linebackers like Dennis and veterans like David vulnerable. Conversely, if Kancey rises to the occasion, Tampa Bay’s defensive front will present a far more balanced, threatening unit. They could be capable of sustaining late-season success.

Breaking Point in Tampa Bay

The 2025 season and training camp represent a defining moment in Calijah Kancey’s young career. Draft capital and glimpses of potential grant him every opportunity. That said, the burden to perform consistently, especially against the run, has never been heavier. As the Buccaneers blend experienced leadership with emerging talent, Kancey’s development will be a bellwether for the team’s defensive identity.

Ultimately, his progress will influence whether Tampa Bay’s defense can shrug off past struggles and become a strength in an increasingly competitive NFC South. For Kancey, this summer is the proving ground to shed the label of underachiever and emerge as a cornerstone for the franchise. Otherwise, he risks falling short of the promise that came with his first-round selection.