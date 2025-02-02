Dick Vitale has seen countless college basketball stars during his four decades worth of broadcasting experience, but he is in awe of the most celebrated freshman in the country. While watching Duke dismantle rival North Carolina, 87-70, Dickie V offered prodigious praise for Cooper Flagg.

“All I can say in 45 years at ESPN, I have not seen a player as young as {Flagg} so skilled – he is in his own World – he is THAT GOOD!” When a man synonymous with Duke basketball essentially labels a player as being out-of-this-world, there is reason to pause. Flagg's rapid ascent is enthralling many analysts and fans, as he inches closer to possibly being crowned a Wooden Award winner.

He excelled in Saturday night's game against the Tar Heels, immediately setting the tone in what was a straightforward beatdown in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Flagg scored or assisted on the Blue Devils' first 18 points and finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. His hand print was all over the court, as he led the team to its 15th straight win.

Cooper Flagg is living up to the hype so far

Flagg's skill set is superb, as Vitale notes, but his poise also deserves fair recognition. After weathering late-game struggles early in the season, the 18-year-old forward looks ready for the moment. The time will come when he has to prove it, but for now, he is giving basement-dwelling NBA teams a compelling reason to tank.

Aside from lackluster 32.9 percent 3-point shooting, Cooper Flagg is putting together a remarkable 2024-25 season. He is averaging a shade under 20 points on 48.7 percent shooting to go along with 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His excellence is helping Duke basketball rule the ACC. A forthcoming matchup with Clemson could end up determining the league's regular season champion.

Flagg and the Blue devils should not look ahead, though. They are in a fantastic groove right now and must maintain their focus. Dick Vitale and the Cameron Crazies will watch in anticipation to see what the Maine native unleashes against Syracuse on Wednesday.