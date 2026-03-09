On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls had a rough go at it against the Sacramento Kings. Collin Sexton left the game with a lower leg contusion after having a great game with 28 points. In the end, the Bulls lost to the lowly Kings 126-110.

However, there was one bright spot. Josh Giddey finished with a triple-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Not only that, he managed to surpass Scottie Pippen for second on the Bulls' all-time triple-double list with 16, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

That leaves Giddey trailing Michael Jordan, who has 28.

Giddey was questionable to play after coming off a recent ankle injury. He didn't play in the Bulls' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 5, in which Chicago won 105-103. Altogether, Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game. Overall, he has played in 42 games this season.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Bulls are now 28-38. Plus, they have lost eight out of their last ten games. Currently, Chicago is in the midst of a five-game road trip. On Tuesday, they will head to Golden State to play the Warriors. Then, they will play the LA Lakers on Thursday, followed by the Clippers on Friday.

The Bulls will be back in Chicago on March 16 to play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Giddey is in the midst of his second season with the Bulls. Last summer, he signed a four-year, $100 million deal, signifying that he is considered the franchise player.

Pippen played with the Bulls from 1987 to 1998 and from 2003 to 2004. He was a major catalyst for the six championships won from 1991 to 1998.