The Miami Dolphins are finally moving on from Tua Tagovailoa. Miami announced on Monday that they will cut Tua at the start of the new league year. It is no small decision, as the Dolphins will eat a $99.2 million dead cap hit spread out over two seasons. But the team finally gets a clean break from their former franchise quarterback. They also get some significant cap relief in future seasons.

Now the Dolphins will be free to pursue free agents like Malik Willis as their next quarterback. Though Tua's $67.4 million cap hit could limit Miami's flexibility during this year's free agency cycle.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa is free to sign with another team during free agency. The Dolphins will be paying Tua $54 million fully guaranteed this season, so Tua could land elsewhere on a veteran minimum contract. Just like Russell Wilson did with the Steelers back in 2024.

But how big of a market will Tua actually have this offseason?

Many of the league's QB-needy teams already have a plan for attacking the position, be it in free agency or the draft. It is hard to imagine Tua moving the needle for most franchises.

However, one team stands out as the best landing spot for Tagovailoa ahead of NFL free agency.

The New York Jets could be the perfect one-year layover for Tua Tagovailoa

If Tua wants to increase his market value in 2026, he needs to find a place where he can start for one season. Those opportunities can be hard to come by, especially because NFL teams often want their starting quarterback locked up for multiple seasons.

But the Jets do not have that problem. New York currently holds three first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Analysts expect it to be loaded with quarterback talent, which practically locks the Jets into picking their new franchise quarterback next year.

So what will they do at quarterback for the 2026 season?

Unfortunately, The Jets do not have a great quarterback situation heading into the 2026 offseason.

New York has veteran Justin Fields under contract for one more season. He carries a $23 million cap hit, and would only save $1 million by being cut. That means Fields will be part of the competition for New York's starting job this summer.

The only depth behind Fields is second-year quarterback Brady Cook. He played okay in spots during his rookie season, but there is no reason to believe he is a long-term answer.

Both Tyrod Taylor and Hendon Hooker are set to hit free agency.

If the Jets did sign Tagovailoa, they would gain a starting-caliber quarterback who is a big upgrade over anyone currently on their roster. It is simply a bonus that they don't need to sign him to a long-term deal. Then they can draft their next franchise guy in next year's draft.

As for Tua, the Jets could offer the opportunity to show that he can still play at a high level in 2026. If all goes well, he could enter free agency in 2027 with an increased market value.

This marriage has a chance to work out incredibly well for both sides.