Michigan completed its Big Ten regular season with a 19-1 record in conference play. Michigan defeated Michigan State 90-80 on Sunday to cap its season.

After another top-10 victory, Dusty May spoke to the media about what makes this team special, per Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports.

“We've heard a lot about this ‘superteam' and as a staff, we felt like we had a super team. And so we went back and we looked at it and we're KenPom, I think, 11 preseason,” May said. “I think that was the highest metric. We were AP 7th. I think most of the publications had us right around 7, which is not typical for a super team or superpower or whatever you want to call it, but these guys, because they're super teammates, they've become a super team. Our secret sauce is how great of teammates these guys are, period.”

Michigan won the regular season title for the first time since 2020-21. They also went undefeated on the road in Big 10 play, and the only loss was a three-point loss to Wisconsin early in January.

Article Continues Below

“We've tried to take a step back and analyze this group, the steps, the processes, and the only thing that we feel like we're elite at is being a great teammate every minute of every day. We still have a lot to improve on as far as the basketball side, as far as the growth as players, as people, but we're all moving in the right direction,” May added. “So, what an accomplishment by our guys to go undefeated in the Big Ten on the road and to only drop one game at home and go 19-1 through the Big Ten slate.”

Last season, Michigan won the Big Ten tournament after a 14-6 regular season conference record. Michigan State won the regular season with a 17-3 record, while Maryland was the two seed with a win over Michigan in the regular season. The Wolverines were not the favorite to win the tournament, but after Wisconsin defeated Michigan State in the semifinals, and Michigan defeated Maryland by one point, they were able to knock off Wisconsin to take the title. Now, they are the favorites to win the conference tournament.

“We're excited to be playing. We're gonna have to play three really good basketball teams if we win the Big Ten Tournament,” the Wolverines coach said. “And then if we achieve our goals, we're gonna have to beat six excellent basketball teams on the way to a national title. So, as far as the hunter or being hunted, it's the same for us. We're obsessed with playing great basketball, possession by possession.”

Michigan is projected to be a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will play their first game of the Big Ten tournament on Friday.