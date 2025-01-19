Duke basketball has a freshman star in Cooper Flagg, who is one of the most talented players in college basketball. Duke's coach Jon Scheyer is sending a message to the rest of the country about his young star.

“The thing about [Cooper], you learn as the season goes on, but also, he just keeps getting better. He started off the year great, but he's hit a new level of what he's doing and his assertiveness,” Scheyer said, per 247Sports.

The coach went on to further compliment his freshman.

“I don't know how many guys I've coached, but he's as good as any of them in terms of, wherever you put him, he's going to do something really good,” Scheyer added.

Flagg scored 28 points for Duke basketball en route to a 88-63 blowout win over Boston College Saturday. Boston College actually had a lead mid-way through the first half, but Flagg turned on the jets to help Duke then go on a 11-3 run. The Blue Devils started to take over at that point.

Duke basketball is looking dominant in the ACC this season

Duke basketball has a core of several freshman players who are working wonders. That includes Kon Knueppel and big man Khaman Maluach. Flagg leads the team however in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. He's a one-man wrecking crew of talent.

“The fact that you can put him wherever, it's not just a scorer. It's the fact that he's going to make the right play. The trust that there is at such a high level,” Scheyer added. “I think what he's done, working at his game and then adjusting to the college game so quickly – he still should be in high school. For him to adjust that quickly, as an 18 year old, is as good as I've seen.”

Flagg set the ACC freshman single-game scoring record this year, when he poured in 42 in a win over Notre Dame. His play is helping lead Duke to a 8-0 conference start. Duke basketball is the only conference team ranked in the Associated Press college basketball poll at the moment.

The Blue Devils' only losses this season are to Kansas and Kentucky. The team is fighting for the school's first Final Four appearance under Scheyer. Scheyer led the school last year to the Elite Eight, before bowing to North Carolina State in March Madness.

Duke next plays Wake Forest on Saturday, with a chance to win their 17th game of the season.