Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach is being honest about his team's rematch with North Carolina State in the Elite Eight. Roach is looking forward to a rematch between the two heated ACC rivals. Duke is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time with Coach Jon Scheyer after defeating Houston on Friday, 54-51.
"It's gonna be crazy. A rematch of the ACC Tournament. … They're a tough team, so they're here for a reason."
“It's going to be crazy, a rematch of the ACC tournament,” Roach said. “They have done a hell of a job, they have won seven or eight straight, they have had a crazy run.”
ACC and in-state rivalry
Duke and North Carolina State meet on Sunday, with the winner heading to the Final Four. It will be the third meeting this season between the two in-state conference rivals. It will also be the rubber match, as Duke and North Carolina State each won one of the previous meetings. North Carolina State knocked Duke out of the ACC conference tournament on March 14.
Roach and the Blue Devils are looking for revenge. The guard is undoubtedly the leader of this Duke basketball squad. The veteran is averaging 14 points and three assists this year. He is doing it by shooting a little better than 47 percent from the floor. Roach finished the game against Houston in the Sweet 16 with 14 points and three assists. Duke coach Jon Scheyer says his team is in great hands when Roach is on the floor.
"He led us to that Final Four [in 2022]. … I'm thankful for him to stick with me for these two years and do this."
“We've been through a lot together man. He's been there before, and obviously the job that he did in Coach K's final season, he led us to that Final Four,” Scheyer said. “Big plays after big plays, and I am thankful to him for sticking with me for these two years and do this.”
Roach leads the Blue Devils in minutes per game this season, and is second in both scoring and assists. Duke basketball is looking to go to their second Final Four in three years. The team went two years ago, in Mike Krzyzewski's final season as head coach in Durham. Roach was on that squad. He's now got a chance to take Duke to the Final Four under two different coaches. North Carolina State is all that stands in the way, and Roach knows it won't be easy.
“They're a tough team, so they're here for a reason,” Roach added.
The future looks bright for Duke basketball. The team is bringing in the no. 1 recruiting class in the country for next season, centered around blue-chip prospect Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils have a treasure trove of talent coming to Durham, and this could be the start of a long run for the school in the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.
The ACC has three schools in the Elite Eight. Clemson is also alive, and takes on Alabama Saturday with a chance to go to the Final Four. The conference could have two schools in the last four teams standing.
Duke basketball and North Carolina State tip-off Sunday in the Elite Eight. That game starts at 5:05 Eastern. North Carolina State defeated Marquette in the Sweet 16.