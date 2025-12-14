Will Wade knows that Melvin Council Jr. made history on Saturday night. The NC State head basketball coach was not happy watching the Kansas guard demolish his team, but he knows college basketball royalty when he sees it.

Wade and the Wolfpack went to war with Kansas all night, eventually falling to the No. 19 Jayhawks 77-76 in overtime. After the game, Wade could only smile and recognize Council's monstrous 36-point game.

“He'll probably be telling his grandkids about that one,” Wade said with a smile after the game, via Dennis Cox of WRAL News.

Council torched Wade's defense from deep, going 9-for-15 behind the arc. He became the first player in Kansas basketball history to make nine three pointers in a single game.

MELVIN COUNCIL JR. LEGACY GAME 🔥 36 PTS | 9-15 3PT | 7 REB | 4 AST

Frustrated Wolfpack fans attacked Wade on social media for NC State's lackluster perimeter defense on Council. That was true in the first half, but the degree of difficulty on some of his second-half triples showcased his elite shot-making ability.

Council was a one-man wrecking crew all night, accounting for nearly half of Kansas' 77 points. Freshman Darryn Peterson chipped in 17 points in just his fourth game of the season.

The Jayhawks managed to get the job done despite scoring just two bench points all game. Freshman guard Kohl Rosario made the team's only bucket off the bench, with Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson scoreless in 37 combined minutes.

Senior guard Quadir Copeland led NC State with 19 points in a losing effort. Copeland, who followed Wade from McNeese State in the offseason, added eight rebounds and a team-high six assists.

NC State's star frontcourt duo of Darrion Williams and Ven-Allen Lubin both recorded double-doubles in the defeat. Williams notched 17 points and 10 rebounds, with Lubin posting 16 points and 11 rebounds.