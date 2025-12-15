What a time to be a Nebraska basketball fan, huh? After an impressive 9-0 start to non-conference play, Fred Hoiberg and company had to put their feet to the fire at the start of Big Ten play.

The Cornhuskers passed with flying colors, routing Wisconsin at home and upsetting Illinois on the road to get to 11-0 and put themselves in position to be a top-four seed.

Arizona continued to roll with impressive wins over Auburn and Alabama, doing just enough to take the No. 1 overall seed from Michigan. Those two are firmly ahead of the pack at the moment, especially after Purdue's loss to Iowa State. Tommy Lloyd and company are finally starting to get the best out of Brayden Burries, which is a terrifying thought for the rest of the Big 12.

The final team that made a big statement recently was Arkansas. John Calipari has his squad clicking, using its athleticism and length to trouble some of the better teams in the nation. Since the last edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints, the Razorbacks knocked off Louisville and Texas Tech to get to 8-2 on the season.

Arkansas was a big riser in the latest Bracketology with the non-conference slate winding down. Who else made the bracket?

Bold = Automatic Qualifier

Note – Without many conference games underway, the AQ for each conference is awarded to the highest-rated team from each league according to KenPom.

West Region

1. Arizona

16. Southern/Norfolk State

8. Indiana

9. SMU

5. Auburn

12. Belmont

4. Nebraska

13. Utah Valley

6. Georgia

11. Villanova/Wisconsin

3. Michigan State

14. St. Thomas

7. Texas Tech

10. Saint Louis

2. Vanderbilt

15. Troy

Midwest Region

1. Michigan

16. Southeast Missouri/Long Island

8. St. Mary's

9. NC State

5. St. John's

12. Yale

4. Arkansas

13. UC San Diego

6. USC

11. UCF/LSU

3. Louisville

14. Lipscomb

7. Kentucky

10. Miami (FL)

2. UConn

15. Wright State

East Region

1. Duke

16. Vermont

8. Tennessee

9. Utah State

5. Kansas

12. Memphis

4. Alabama

13. High Point

6. Virginia

11. Ohio State

3. BYU

14. East Tennessee State

7. Florida

10. Baylor

2. Purdue

15. Siena

South Region

1. Iowa State

16. Colgate

8. UCLA

9. Seton Hall

5. North Carolina

12. McNeese

4. Illinois

13. UNC Wilmington

6. Iowa

11. Akron

3. Houston

14. Liberty

7. Clemson

10. Butler

2. Gonzaga

15. Northern Colorado

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Miami (FL), Butler, Baylor, Ohio State

Last Four In: UCF, LSU, Villanova, Wisconsin

First Four Out: Oklahoma State, TCU, Missouri, Arizona State

Next Four Out: Wake Forest, Colorado, Boise State, Virginia Tech

Multi-bid leagues

Big Ten – 11

SEC – 9

Big 12 – 8

ACC – 8

Big East – 5

WCC – 2

Games of the Week

Tuesday, Dec. 16 – Louisville at Tennessee

Wednesday, Dec. 17 – Vanderbilt at Memphis

Saturday, Dec. 20 – St. John's vs. Kentucky

Saturday, Dec. 20 – Ohio State vs. North Carolina

Saturday, Dec. 20 – Houston vs. Arkansas

Saturday, Dec. 20 – Auburn vs. Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 20 – Duke vs. Texas Tech

Biggest storylines of the week

Kentucky snapped out of its free fall, and quieted the Mark Pope job security noise, with an impressive win over Indiana on Saturday at Rupp Arena. However, Indiana is still getting its feet wet under Darian DeVries, and how good the Hoosiers actually are remains to be seen. On Saturday, Kentucky gets an even bigger test on a neutral floor against Rick Pitino and St. John's.

After a very impressive showing at the Players Era Festival, Tennessee has been sliding recently and is coming off of back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Illinois. Now, the Vols are back home to welcome an explosive Louisville squad as they look to get back on track.

Arkansas is getting hot in the non-conference, but there's an argument to be made that a neutral site game against Houston will be its biggest test on this current win streak.

Duke plays Texas Tech on Saturday, which means Cam Boozer and JT Toppin are going head to head in a matchup of two Wooden Award favorites. Enjoy that, and the rest of the week ahead as the non-conference slate winds down.