Second-ranked Texas women's basketball handed Baylor its first 30-point loss in nearly two decades Sunday, defeating the Bears 89-54 to capture the inaugural espnW Invitational and remain undefeated this season.

The win marked Baylor’s first loss by at least 30 points since Jan. 30, 2006, according to espnW. Texas improved to 12-0 and continued a strong run against top competition, moving to 5-0 this season against AP Top 25 opponents.

Texas takes the inaugural espnW Invitational 🤘 Madison Booker and the Longhorns hand Baylor it's first 30-point loss since Jan 30, 2006 😤 pic.twitter.com/t85f3AsoNV — espnW (@espnW) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Madison Booker led the Longhorns with 27 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Lee added 19 points, while Rory Harmon finished with 12 points and 10 assists as Texas used balanced scoring and pressure defense to pull away early.

After trailing by five points in the opening minutes, Texas tied the game at 11 following a Lee steal and free throw. Thirty seconds later, Lee jumped an errant pass and drove in for a layup to give the Longhorns the lead for good. Texas then put together a decisive 16-0 run in the first quarter, during which six different players scored and Baylor committed six turnovers in just over four and a half minutes.

Harmon’s three-point play during that stretch made it 23-11 with 3:16 left in the first quarter. Texas maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Baylor finished with a season-high 30 turnovers — its most since Nov. 9, 2008, per Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press — leading to 42 Texas points. Leading scorer Taliah Scott was injured midway through the second quarter and did not return. Scott and Yuting Deng each scored nine points for the Bears, who fell to 10-2.

Texas hosts Northwestern State on Wednesday. Baylor closes nonconference play Thursday against Southern University.