Louisville basketball coach Pat Kelsey is known for his passion, and his enthusiasm. He continued that enthusiasm by pleading passionately for Louisville fans to go to their game on Saturday against Memphis.

“We need you!” Kelsey had passionately exclaimed to reporters ahead of the game, per sports reporter Jeff Lightsy Jr.

It turns out that Kelsey's plea worked. The Louisville head coach was ecstatic to see Cardinals fans show up to the game, as the Cards won 99-73.

“I guess you could say I challenged our fans… and they responded. I thought the atmosphere was awesome,” Kelsey said postgame, per 35KY Sports.

The Cardinals scored 57 points in the first half alone. Louisville basketball was on fire from the perimeter, completing 18 of their three-point attempts.

Pat Kelsey is rebuilding Louisville basketball into a national power

Kelsey took over a Louisville program that had struggled under Kenny Payne, the previous head coach. This is Kelsey's second season at Louisville. He led the Cardinals to the NCAA tournament in his first year.

Kelsey has put in a lot of work to win over hearts and minds. He walked around campus in his first season, meeting fans and encouraging them to watch his team. He has even reached out and given an invitation to former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, to return and visit the school.

Louisville fans seem to be responding to the new coach's overtures. Cardinals fans packed in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, to watch the team crush Memphis.

“Crowd was awesome,” Kelsey added.

Louisville is now 9-1 on the year, after defeating the Tigers. The Cardinals next take on Tennessee on Tuesday.

Memphis falls to 4-5 overall with the loss.