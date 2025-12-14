UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma said roster depth is something he has not been able to rely on consistently in recent seasons, which made Saturday’s win against USC especially meaningful for the Huskies.

“Over the years, you know, especially in the last five years, I've forgotten what that (depth) was like. You know, we couldn't practice hard. We were worried. Who’s the next kid that’s going to get hurt? We can’t press. We can’t play fast,” Auriemma said, as reported by Maggie Vanoini of CT Insider. “So, there's a benefit to it, because we can play a certain way, but it's a challenge getting all the players the minutes that they want and that they need. So, hopefully, we can manage that balance.”

No. 1 UConn showed that depth in a 79-51 win over 16th-ranked USC, snapping the Trojans’ 20-game home winning streak. Part of the starting lineup, Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and drew one of the loudest cheers from the pro-Husky crowd of more than 9,000 at Galen Center.

Despite it being UConn’s first trip to Southern California since 2003, the atmosphere was in favor of the Huskies. Former UConn stars Diana Taurasi and Katie Lou Samuelson were in attendance, along with USC legends Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson.

UConn (10-0) took control early, pulling away after USC briefly led 9-8. The Huskies closed the first quarter on a 15-0 run and extended it to a 24-2 surge to open a 32-11 lead early in the second quarter. UConn led 39-17 at halftime.

USC freshman Jazzy Davidson was held to 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting. JuJu Watkins remains sidelined this season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the NCAA Tournament. Kennedy Smith led USC with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and Sarah Strong had 14 points and seven rebounds for UConn. Jana El Alfy scored during the third quarter to give the Huskies lead.

Former Trojan Kayleigh Heckel, now with UConn, was booed by the USC student section before scoring her first basket late.

UConn hosts Marquette on Wednesday. USC hosts Cal Poly on Thursday.

Reporting by Beth Harris of the Associated Press contributed to this article.