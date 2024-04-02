Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James announced Thursday that Dru Joyce III, his former high school teammate and the associate head coach of Duquesne basketball, will be stepping up as the team’s new head coach. This development comes after Keith Dambrot retired following the team's NCAA Tournament exit.
James had nothing but praise for his former teammate Joyce III, captioning “The PERFECT GUY!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾” in a retweet of Duquesne basketball’s post.
The PERFECT GUY!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/MM0l80nt4a
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2024
Dru Joyce III's playing career
Joyce III, who was consistently recommended by Dambrot as his successor, has a longstanding connection with Duquesne’s former head coach. He played alongside James and other notable players during the 1999-2000 season at Saint Vincent-Saint Mary’s High School in Akron, Ohio, during the 1999-2000 season.
After that, Joyce III continued his basketball career at Akron University, once again playing under Dambrot's coaching.
Joyce III holds the record for all-time assists in Akron with 503. He was inducted into the Akron Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019, sharing the honor with Dambrot. Following his college days, Joyce III also enjoyed a successful playing career overseas.
After serving as an assistant at Cleveland State for three seasons, Joyce III joined the Dukes as an associate head coach in May 2022. His impact was notable as the team achieved a 45-25 record during his two seasons on staff. Now taking over Dambrot, Joyce couldn't be more excited that his first NCAA Divison I head coaching opportunity came with Duquesne, via via Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh
“I've wanted to be an NCAA Division I head coach since I was 14 years old, so I'm overwhelmed with joy to be named the next head coach at Duquesne University,” Joyce said. “I'm looking forward to expanding on the legacy that Keith Dambrot has built the last seven years.”
Relationship with LeBron James
Emotional and tearful during Monday's interview, Dru Joyce III expressed the deep fulfillment of a lifelong dream. He emphasized his readiness to continue the legacy and work of his long-time mentor and friend, via Will Graves of WTAE Pittsburgh.
“This is going to be difficult to repeat … (but) we’re going to raise the trophy again,” said Joyce III. “We’re just getting started.”
But Joyce III feels that he has adequately prepared himself for the role. When asked if he viewed the last season as a form of audition, given his involvement in running practices while Dambrot attended to his wife's health, Joyce III nodded in agreement.
“You’re always in an interview-type process as an assistant coach … because you want to put your best foot forward if you aspire to be a head coach.”
Joyce III chuckled when questioned about the possibility of LeBron James, who has hinted at retiring soon at the age of 40, becoming the program's official “insider.”
“I think he's got other things to do,” Joyce III said smiling.
The new Duquesne head coach and lifelong friend James developed a close bond during their grade school years, which they continued to nurture throughout their high school careers while playing for Dambrot at St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio. This bond has remained strong well into their adulthood.