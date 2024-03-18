Duquesne basketball head coach Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron James in high school, is reportedly retiring after the 2023-24 season, the team announced. ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello provided an update on Duquesne's current standing ahead of March Madness.
“Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot is retiring after the season,” Borzello wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Led the Dukes to four wins in five days at the Atlantic 10 tournament to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament. They’ll play BYU on Thursday.”
Dambrot is known as an excellent head coach. He coached for 26 years and earned respect around the league. Dambrot is also known for coaching LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.
James was excited to hear that Dambrot and Duquesne basketball booked their ticket to March Madness.
“YESSIRRR!! Punch that (ticket) to the Big Dance @DuqMBB!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Love you Coach Dambrot & @CoachDruJoyce,” LeBron wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Keith Dambrot's career: From coaching LeBron James to reaching March Madness
Dambrot coached at Central Michigan University before joining St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Little did he know that taking the job in Akron would result in coaching one of the greatest players ever.
LeBron James and Dambrot led the school to two consecutive state championships. James ended up entering the NBA Draft out of high school, and Dambrot received recognition following his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
He's since coached at the University of Akron and Duquesne University. It's been quite the journey for Keith Dambrot, and now he is set to call it a career. However, he is hoping to end on a high note with Duquesne basketball.