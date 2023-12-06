Dylan Harper has committed to the Rutgers basketball program, joining up with Ace Bailey to create a historic recruiting class.

Don Bosco Prep combo guard and the No. 2 recruit in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class has announced his commitment to Rutgers and Steve Pikiell, joining No. 3 recruit in 2024 Ace Bailey, and he announced his commitment with a video, via Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media.

It’s official: Dylan Harper is headed to Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/yvLwN6aDML — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) December 6, 2023

Landing Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey gives Steve Pikiell and Rutgers basketball two highly talented players to hopefully make some noise in the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament.

Harper chose the Rutgers basketball program over Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Auburn, who were the other four schools in his final five. This is a monumental get for Rutgers basketball to beat out programs like Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Auburn.

Pikiell has run a solid program at Rutgers in his tenure, and his teams are known to be feisty. Now, the program is landing top talent, and this could pave the way for more top recruits to commit to the school in the future.

With the amount of talent that is there for the taking in the New Jersey area, it is huge for Rutgers to be keeping some of those recruits home. The school will have to battle it out with other northeast power programs, but Pikiell has now proven that he can secure top talents.

It will be exciting to watch the 2024-2025 Rutgers basketball team to see if it can live up to expectations. It will be one of the biggest storylines to watch for in college basketball by the time next season comes around.