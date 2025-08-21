Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo isn't too keen on what college basketball looks like. Recently, he called for guardrails to the NCAA transfer portal, which gives players the power to switch schools.

Also, Izzo became one of the few coaches to advocate for the expansion of the NCAA tournament.

Amid so much change, Izzo finds ways to adapt, as he told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. At first, he gave credit to Purdue head coach Matt Painter and Marquette coach Shaka Smart for being able to adjust.

“I look around the league and I look around the country,” he said. “Matt Painter is a good friend even though we're competitors and they've done it similar. Shaka Smart has done it pretty well at Marquette if you ask me, big fan of Shaka's to.

Then, Izzo went onto describe the problems with other programs and what Michigan State has done right.

“Everybody's got to pick and chose their way,” he said. “You got a lot of programs right now that are changing eight, ten, twelve players a year. Wouldn't be where I want to play. Wouldn't be where I want to coach. But it is getting harder and we've had a pretty good run of getting players that aren't entitled to. If you get them from a smaller program, they're actually excited they get to fly somewhere and things like that.”

Furthermore, Izzo leans into what constitutes fairness.

“So I think who you get matters, but it's just difficult to try to figure out what is fair,” Izzo said. “They always talk about what is fair to the player. What's fair to the programs? The one thing I'd like to say Jon, is it fair to a player, a great quarterback is there an all of sudden he stays, but his two top receivers leave. That's not fair to the quarterback. Sometimes these guys don't realize they're hurting each other and that's where we are right now. I think we made some mistakes in letting it get there and now I think we're too gutless to correct our own mistakes.”

Altogether, Izzo has been head coach at Michigan State for 30 years. He's lead them to a national championship in 2000, eight Final Fours, six Big Ten tournament titles, and 737 career wins.