In late July, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self underwent a heart procedure due to blockage in two of his heart arteries. A successful procedure that enabled his surgeon to give Self the green light to continue coaching.

As for Self, that scary experience never compelled him to think of retirement, per Sam Gillenwater of On3Sports.

Self had considered retirement during a streak of losses last February, but not this.

“Well, when we lost, like, three out of four last February? Yeah, I thought about it,” Self laughed. “But, from a health standpoint? No, no. No, I haven’t thought about that.”

Self has been the head coach at Kansas since 2003. Along the way, he has led them to two NCAA championships in 2008 and 2022. Additionally, Kansas went on to win a record 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships.

Furthermore, he has produced some elite NBA talent, including Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins.

In 2021, Self signed a lifetime contract with Kansas. Last year, Kansas finished the year at 21-13 and an 11-9 Big 12 record.

In March, Kansas lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Arkansas.

What is driving Bill Self to continue coaching?

For most, enduring a health scare would compel them to take a step back. However, Self enjoys coaching and his players.

If anything, it has only fueled his desire to want to continue coaching while also prioritizing his overall health.

In fact, his surgeon had no concern whatsoever about him returning to his job.

“Self said he asked the surgeon if this should change the way he thinks about his future in coaching and how it relates to his health,” Jayhawks reporter Matt Tait posted on X. “He said the surgeon asked, ‘Do you love what you do?' And Self said yes. The doc followed with, ‘Then keep doing it.'”

Safe to say that Self will be on the sideline for years to come.