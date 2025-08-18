On a recently aired episode of Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” podcast, WNBA All‑Star Paige Bueckers and her longtime friend and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd sat down to share an intimate look into the bond that has grown between them over the years — one that formed in youth and has now blossomed into a romantic relationship.

From the moment Fudd and Bueckers first met, at a USA Basketball camp in high school before either had even committed to UConn, Fudd said she felt something special. “[Chemistry] almost kind of immediately,” the senior Huskies star recalled, describing how their connection sparked on the hardwood. Then Bueckers chimed in with a playful twist. While she remembered the on‑court spark, she teasingly mentioned that while she didn't recall much from off the court at first, it was a long plane ride home that revealed how much their personalities aligned.

As the episode progressed, the duo covered a head‑to‑toe range of playful and sincere topics, giving listeners a clear window into what ties them together aside from basketball. One standout moment included when Fudd was asked to name her favorite WNBA player, which she answered without hesitation, “Probably Paige Bueckers.” It was a simple but powerful statement of admiration, and Bueckers added to the authentic moment by naming Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, although Fudd interjected with good‑natured ribbing that perhaps Bueckers could’ve named herself.

The conversation shifted into lighter territory as Bueckers described what ends up on her Instagram “Close Friends” Story — a space she said she reserves for humorous and troll‑heavy content. Bueckers laughed as she admitted that her close circle gets to see her goofiest side, which helped give shape to the pair's off‑court dynamic where fun and authenticity coexist.

The competitive and talented couple also engaged in a lighthearted debate over who boasts the “prettier” jump shot. Fudd, known for her lethal 43% 3‑point accuracy last season, confidently declared her shot was “prettier.” Bueckers countered, labeling hers “sexier,” citing creative, off‑rhythm deliveries that give it flair and originality. Their camaraderie flashed again here: Friendly, competitive, and deeply rooted in mutual respect.

Style and wardrobe got their moment, too. Bueckers debunked the myth that she borrows Azzi’s clothes and rather revealed that Fudd is often the one to raid her closet, with Bueckers noting, “There’s never like, Paige took Azzi’s clothes.” Fudd playfully confirmed this, saying, “I take everything from her — jeans, sweats, hoodies, bags … literally everything except for her shoes,” she said, joking about how baggy styles make them fit just fine.

Beyond surface topics, the episode revealed how their personalities complement one another even when they wear different hats. As Fudd explained to “Glamour” that “she’s more outgoing, I’m quieter. She’s a little more feisty, I’m a little more calm and even‑keeled … we can adapt and be what the other person needs in that moment.” Fudd noted that their ability to intuitively support one another emotionally transcends natural temperament and is instead based on established closeness born of years of understanding.

They also touched upon how their present lives keep them connected despite new paths. Bueckers has started her rookie season with the Dallas Wings, on pace for one of the highest scoring rates by a rookie at 18.8 points per game. Fudd, meanwhile, is completing her degree and returning for a fifth year at UConn, intent on leading the Huskies into a title defense alongside rising sophomore standout Sarah Strong. Regardless of the distance, Fudd's frequently present at Wings games and stays dialed into Bueckers’s life via social media. In her words, scrolling through Close Friends updates “lets me check in on them without … putting in the work,” she joked, underscoring how small rituals sustain their daily connection even when they’re not face to face.

And after years of fan speculation, their romantic relationship is finally confirmed — and heartfelt. The pair, longtime close friends and teammates from their days on the U16 USA Basketball national team, have cultivated a public and private relationship that’s both natural and celebrated. Bueckers made their status official during a WAG Talk appearance at WNBA All‑Star Weekend when she revealed Fudd as her “DI girlfriend,” and even referenced a phone case Fudd carries that reads “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” that went viral not too long before the interview. The duo's appearance on “Close Friends Only” only appeared to deepen the connection fans sensed through their effortless banter, sweet affirmations, or small charms that unveiled how they see each other to the public unlike ever before.

But beyond just acknowledging their affection for one another, the podcast also gave a platform to two elite athletes speaking candidly about their relationship in a way that's seldom seen in sports. Their presence presents such a relaxed confidence that doesn't lean into sensationalism, resulting in widespead feelings of admiration for the pair.

Their shared narrative extends over time. Bueckers and Fudd started as elite recruits forging chemistry at USA Basketball camps, joining forces at UConn, securing a national championship together, and are now emerging as leaders in their respective professional pursuits. They’ve grown together, and the episode paints a full‑color picture of an arc that went from friendship to partnership, from youthful promise to professional execution.

Ultimately, the “Close Friends Only” episode is a potent look into one of the most compelling duos in women’s basketball. Their mix of loyalty, playfulness, competitiveness, and tenderness comes through in every exchange. They celebrate each other, whether through playful wardrobe theft, jumpers versus style debates, or unabashed declarations of admiration.

The episode doesn’t just document their connection — it honors the years of shared experiences, from that first spark on a basketball court in high school to their championship camaraderie at UConn to the unfolding of a romance, pro basketball, and other professional endeavors. In those few minutes, we got laughter, teasing, admiration, style talk, shooting talk, identity talk, and the undeniable sense that the closeness they’ve nurtured is its own kind of victory.