Louisville basketball is expecting some big things in Pat Kelsey's second season as head coach. There will be a familiar face on the sidelines with Kelsey this year. Former Louisville basketball legend Peyton Siva is now an assistant coach, per college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

Kelsey is happy to have Siva's experience with him on the bench.

“Peyton is a living legend at Louisville,” Kelsey said in a release. “His promotion to assistant coach reflects his proven impact, from player development to bridging our storied past with our bright future. His relationships with our alumni, donors and community will be critical as we continue to elevate this program.”

Siva is getting a promotion to assistant. He played for the Cardinals during the tenure of Rick Pitino. Siva was a member of the squad from 2009-2013. Siva was on the team during the 2013 season when Louisville won a national championship. That title was later vacated by the NCAA due to a scandal.

“I'm honored to take on this new role with the University of Louisville,” Siva said. “This program and this city mean everything to me. I'm excited to continue mentoring our players, recruiting the next generation of Cardinals and building on the incredible momentum from last season. Working with Chucky and seeing his growth was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I look forward to helping our team achieve even greater success. Go Cards!”

Louisville's season starts in the fall.

Pat Kelsey is trying to bring back a winning tradition to Louisville

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey watches in the waning seconds against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game at Spectrum Center.
© Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had a strong season in 2024-25, under Kelsey. Louisville made the NCAA tournament, but lost to Creighton in the Round of 64. The Cardinals also reached the ACC tournament final before losing to Duke.

Before he came to Louisville, Kelsey coached at Winthrop and College of Charleston. He led both of those programs to the NCAA tournament. Kelsey replaced Kenny Payne, who won just 12 total games in two seasons with the Cardinals.

Louisville basketball fans hope Kelsey can bring back the winning culture the school had under Pitino. Siva was one of several players who excelled under Pitino. Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017, and is now coaching at St. John's.

Siva played briefly in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, after leaving the Cardinals program.

