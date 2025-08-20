The Cincinnati basketball program is entering a make-or-break season for coach Wes Miller. The Bearcats started the 2024 season playing well, but they struggled down the stretch and could not maintain that success, resulting in their missing the NCAA Tournament. Jizzle James was their best player, but he will not be available for the team next year after being dismissed.

Cincinnati basketball head coach Wes Miller released a statement saying that Jizzle James is no longer on the team. He is dealing with a personal matter and has not been with the team for the past month. James has been a massive part of the Cincinnati basketball roster over the last two seasons, exploding onto the scene as a true freshman and having a solid year last season as a sophomore.

Wes Miller's statement on Jizzle James said, “Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer. We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I have no further comment now.”

Jizzle James was the best offensive player for an offensively challenged team. He started in 35 games last season for the Bearcats and averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. He primarily came off the bench during the 2023-24 season and averaged 8.8 points while logging 19.3 minutes per game.

On July 25, the Florida native posted screenshots of a conversation with his agent, Noah Reisenfeld, in which he implied he did not want to play for the Cincinnati basketball team. Then, on Aug. 18, James also posted screenshots of an argument with a teammate.

James is a great athlete and has developed into a solid basketball player. It is worth noting that he comes from a family with athletic genes, with his dad being former NFL running back Edgerrin James.

The good news for the Cincinnati basketball program is that they still have a veteran-laden backcourt outside James. That includes Day Day Thomas, Kentucky transfer Kerr Kriisa, and West Virginia transfer Sencire Harris.

This situation is still bad despite their being active in the transfer portal. Wes Miller needs an NCAA Tournament berth this season to keep his job, and after losing Jizzle James, it will be much harder for the offense to succeed this upcoming season.