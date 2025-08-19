USC women's basketball superstar JuJu Watkins is on a whirlwind. Recently, she signed a lucrative NIL deal with the three-on-three Unrivaled League with other top college players.

On Tuesday, Watkins announced the release of eight new color schemes for her upcoming Nike LeBron NXT Gen line, per Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever.

The first four colors include Metallic Silver Light Crimson, Light Crimson Bright Crimson, Metallic Copper Black.

The other four are Premium Light Photo Blue Black, Muslin Gelati, White Black, Stadium Green Light Menta, and Merlot Metallic Silver.

The line is scheduled for release in early 2026.

Last October, Watkins signed a lucrative deal with Nike. Additionally, Watkins has used her NIL deal to give back to her hometown of Watts, Los Angeles.

At the same time, Watkins is recovering from an ACL injury sustained in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Over the last few years, she has elevated the USC women's basketball program to new heights.

Altogether, Watkins has become one of the best college players of his era and is destined for greater things in the future.

Her upcoming Nike line and other ventures speak to her universal appeal.

The marketability of JuJu Watkins

Since her emergence, Watkins has cultivated a transcendently endearing personality. Her talent and humility speaks for itself.

Over the last two seasons, she has averaged 25.5 points and seven rebounds per game. This past year, Watkins was named the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year.

Furthermore, she received the coveted Wooden Award.

In addition to Nike, she has secured endorsement deals with Gatorade and AT&T. Last December, Watkins secured a big deal with State Farm.

Also, Watkins has secured a deal with brands such as Funko Pop. Plus, she has received a huge amount of support from her Nike teammate LeBron James.

All in all, Watkins' profile continues to soar.

