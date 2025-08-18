Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers created magic for UConn Women's Basketball. In April, they led UConn to its 12th national championship in program history over South Carolina, 82-59. 

Now with Bueckers playing for the Dallas Wings, Fudd is on an island by herself. Something she spoke candidly about on the podcast Around the W, presented by Sports Illustrated.

“It’s definitely going to be different, but it’s going to be great,” Fudd said. “We have some new pieces coming in and I mean just from this Summer, I got chills I was so excited with how things went so to get more time with them to really build our chemistry and build what we’re working on as a team, it’s going to be another great year.”

Recently, Bueckers affectionately confirmed Fudd as her girlfriend, per Kalan Hooks of ESPN. Additionally, Bueckers in on her way to becoming the WNBA Rookie of the Year

Meanwhile, Fudd has been spending her off-season giving back to her community with her annual basketball game for girls. In addition, Fudd will join the likes of JuJu Watkins for the second year of Unrivaled

Last season, Fudd averaged 13.6 points and two rebounds per game with UConn. She shot 47% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point line. In addition, Fudd averaged 17.5 points per game during the NCAA tournament. 

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers left their mark at UConn

The combination of Fudd and Bueckers had an indelible impact at UConn. If not for them, they wouldn't have won a national championship. 

For Bueckers, she averaged 19.8 points per game and achieved 2,439 career points, third all-time. Meanwhile, Fudd has over 1,000 career points, including a 24-point performance against South Carolina in the title game. 

Bueckers is characterized as an all-around player. Fudd has emerged as a prolific three-point shooter. Before they started dating, they were already a match made in heaven. 

