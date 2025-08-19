South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley knows talent. After all, she helped put A'ja Wilson on the map along with Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso.

On Tuesday, Staley took to social media to express her enthusiasm about a recent recruit visit, per Lulu Kesin of The Greenville News.

“Good am! In my 25 years of coaching, this is a first,” Staley wrote. “I just received a handwritten thank you note from a top prospect … thanking us for her visit and recruitment over the years and good luck on our season. Extraordinary human being! she’s a @GamecockWBB for all of our sake!”

It is not known as to who Staley was referring to. However, 5-star recruit McKenna Woliczko of San Jose, California recently visited South Carolina reposted Staley's message on X.

Also, Woliczko's father Aaron posted on social media that Staley organized a celebratory block party that included an ice-cream truck, seafood, and a watch part for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Woliczko, who is No.6 on ESPN's Top 100 prospects, has narrowed South Carolina down to her final options. The others being Ohio State, Iowa, and USC.

Meanwhile, Staley is entering her 17th season as head coach at South Carolina. Already, she has become one of the most legendary coaches in history.

During her tenure, South Carolina has won three national championships (2017, 2022, and 2024). She is also a four-time Naismith Coach of the Year.

The fruits of Dawn Staley's labor

Along the way, Staley has been able to produce some of the biggest names in women's basketball.

Namely the likes of A'ja Wilson. She was the catalyst behind South Carolina winning the 2017 NCAA Championship, the first in program history.

With Boston, South Carolina went onto to win the national title in 2023. Then, she and Cardoso led the Gamecocks to an undefeated regular season in 2024 and a third national title.

All three have become prominent names in the WNBA. In late April, Staley was honored with a statue in Columbia, South Carolina.