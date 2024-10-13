Just after they got two of their top pass catching options back in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles lost another weapon in the passing game. During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, star tight end Dallas Goedert went down with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is questionable to return today due to a hamstring injury,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Goedert had just one target and no catches at the time of his exit. He was having a stellar season coming into Week 6, leading the Eagles in receiving with 301 yards on 28 catches. He has been an effective safety valve for Jalen Hurts this season, stepping up in the absence of Browns and Smith due to their injuries earlier in the season.

The Eagles' offense is off to a slow start through one quarter and change, but they still hold a 3-0 lead. Jalen Hurts is just 2-for-8 for 19 yards and the offense hasn't been able to get much going through the air, as Hurts clearly misses his tight end in the lineup.

The defense, on the other hand, has been a different story. Deshaun Watson and the Browns have continued to struggle against Philadelphia, mustering just 31 total yards on 15 plays across three drives to start this game. The poor start comes amid plenty of noise that Watson should be benched in favor of Jameis Winston, and Watson and the offense have done nothing to quiet that crowd so far.

Regardless of how well the defense performs, Eagles fans will certainly want to see more out of the offense after a few rough showings before their Week 5 bye. In order to perform at their best and ease those early-season concerns, Goedert will need to find his way back on the field sooner rather than later.