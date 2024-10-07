The Philadelphia Eagles had a bye in Week 5, which came at a great time considering AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were both still injured. However, it appears they will get the duo back for Week 6.

Via James Palmer:

“My understanding is the Eagles are expecting to have their top WRs A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) back this week vs the Browns.”

Brown has missed three straight games with a hamstring injury that happened after a Week 1 win in Brazil over the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles are definitely being cautious with their top wideout who is crucial to this team's success. In the season opener, Brown reeled in five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Hamstring issues can take a while to heal as well. By the time Week 6 rolls around, it'll be over a month since he last suited up.

As for Smith, he took a hard hit against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 and was put in concussion protocol. The former Alabama standout missed Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith's role was larger with Brown out, collecting a team-high 21 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia's offense was extremely depleted without their two best WRs in Week 4 and it hurt them. The Eagles were smashed 33-16 by the Buccaneers, with quarterback Jalen Hurts producing just 158 passing yards. Saquon Barkley dominated on the ground but the pass game was non-existent for the Birds.

At 2-2, Nick Sirianni's squad has to start playing better. Getting back a pair of key offensive pieces should definitely help. Brown and Smith are two of the best wideouts in the league. The Browns, their Week 6 opponent, currently sit at 1-4. The Eagles haven't played Cleveland since 2020, losing 22-17. Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 1 PM ET at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love.