For months, the Philadelphia Eagles looked like one of, if not the favorites to win the coveted Super Bowl – only their second in franchise history following Nick Foles’ incredible performance to outduel Tom Brady in 2018. Led by nascent quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles appeared to be as good a bet as any to win it all. And they were only one step away from claiming the ultimate prize; they needed just one win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Thus, it’s no surprise to see Eagles fans go berserk as the Chiefs took their place on the NFL mountaintop following a 38-35 victory. Not only do they feel shafted by the tide-turning late-game holding call, they will also feel the anger that comes with seeing their beloved team come so close yet so far to winning the Super Bowl.

Following the Eagles’ defeat, Philly fans flocked to the streets and made their displeasure with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs crystal clear with expletive-laden chants.

“F–k the Chiefs,” said one chant.

“F*ck the Chiefs” Eagles fans jump on a bus stand lead a chant 🫣 (via Snap / Philadelphia) pic.twitter.com/w9pYsHiUtm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

“Mahomes is a c–t,” said another one.

“Mahomes is a c*nt” Eagles fans chanting in Philadelphia after losing Super Bowl LVII to Chiefs ( via Snap / Philadelphia ) pic.twitter.com/wCD3Be3ZGZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

The Eagles seemed to be on track to nab the ultimate victory and cement themselves in the history books for all eternity. They held a 10-point lead at the half; however, no lead is safe against the 2023 NFL MVP himself, Patrick Mahomes. With Mahomes at the helm of the Chiefs offense, they mounted an impressive comeback that wasn’t without its fair share of controversy.

With the talent present in the Eagles roster, it’s fair to think that this is not the last time they should be able to make noise in the NFL postseason. Alas, nothing is guaranteed in professional sports. Just ask the Los Angeles Rams, who scuffled to a terrible 2022-23 season following a Super Bowl-winning campaign.

Nevertheless, Jalen Hurts is only 24 years old. He has a toon of room to grow still. It’s not too far-fetched to think that this heartbreaking defeat would motivate him to play much better than his already-stellar 2022-23 season. The Super Bowl loss may truly sting for Eagles fans at the moment, as evidenced by their passionate NSFW screams, but the future should be bright in Philly.