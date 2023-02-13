Over the course of the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles won every single game Jalen Hurts finished out with an RTG of 95 or higher… at least until Super Bowl 57, where QB1 finished off the game with an RTG of 103.4 but still ended up on the wrong side of the final score.

Disappointing? For Philly, Hurts, and his legions of fans, you bet; the Eagles made only a handful of mistakes in the Super Bowl, and 79.7 QBR, his sixth-highest mark of the season, clearly proved, but in the end, the Kansas City Chiefs made more plays when it mattered, and now Patrick Mahomes can add another accolade to his already star-stuffed professional career.

Fortunately, Hurts shouldn’t be too down on his efforts, with even Mahomes celebrating his play. That’s right, once the game came to an end, Hurts talked, and Mahomes had words in the tunnel, with the reigning MVP telling the runner-up that he played one “H*ll of a game,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McClain. Mahomes went on to compliment Hurts further during his post-game comments, telling the reports in attendance that Super Bowl 57 “was a special performance by him,” a sentiment that Hurts will surely appreciate.

Who knows, had Hurts not lost the ball in the first half or had Nick Sirianni gone for it on fourth-and-2 in the second half, maybe things would have been different; maybe the Eagles would be hoisting their celebratory shirts in State Farm Stadium, and their fans would be climbing light poles across the city of Glenside? Unfortunately, fans will never know. What they can feel confident in, however, is that Hurts is a darn good quarterback and will be employed by the Eagles for a very long time.