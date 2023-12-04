Dom DiSandro might be in peril after his altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles' defeat to the 49ers.

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers had fans livid. Dre Greenlaw was bothering the groove of the Jalen Hurts-led offense until he was not. It was not even because he was benched. Nick Bosa's linebacker was thrown out after an altercation with the opposing team's security chief, Dom DiSandro. Both of them are going to suffer consequences but DiSandro could be hit with a harsher punishment.

Dre Greenlaw was so furious at some 49ers members that he threw out a punch. Unfortunately, the Eagles security chief was on the field and got grazed by the violent action. This caused the referees to throw them both out but it is Dom DiSandro who could be in peril after the ejection, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

This is largely because the Eagles' security officials are not meant to be on the field. DiSandro did not follow these rules in the 49ers altercation. He should have deferred the job of keeping the peace to the referees. A huge punishment that could be given to him is losing full access to the field. Recent rulings have suggested that ‘more significant accountability measures might apply to teams whose players or non-players join a fight already in progress.'

DiSandro has been with the Eagles for more than two decades, way longer than Jalen Hurts' tenure. His presence has been felt throughout the organization, especially when it comes to safety concerns. All of that could be put in jeopardy because of the actions of Greenlaw and the 49ers' secondary.